Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,064 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.61. 43,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $93.47 and a 52-week high of $134.34.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

