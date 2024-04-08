Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases 704 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. 6,134,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.