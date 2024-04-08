Narus Financial Partners LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,845. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.