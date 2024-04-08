Narus Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after buying an additional 4,456,002 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.64. 11,701,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

