National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NBHC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

