Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up 0.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Stock Performance

NSRGY traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.03. 703,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.15. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

