Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $600.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $628.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $595.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

