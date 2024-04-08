New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

New Found Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

New Found Gold stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.22. New Found Gold has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that New Found Gold will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Found Gold by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in New Found Gold by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

