New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.85

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 28761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

New Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,635,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

