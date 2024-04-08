New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.38. 12,719,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,312,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

