New Harbor Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 125,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,294. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

