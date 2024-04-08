New Harbor Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,633,000. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF accounts for 3.5% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.77% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 614,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 101,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 418,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 246,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. 816,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,087. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $614.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

