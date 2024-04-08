NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.79. 28,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 234,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
In related news, Director Louis G. Lange bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,682. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,157,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $15,463,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).
