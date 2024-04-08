Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.97.
Newmont Trading Up 5.1 %
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.
Institutional Trading of Newmont
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
