Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on NEM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.97.
Newmont Trading Up 5.1 %
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.
Institutional Trading of Newmont
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 74.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 37.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
