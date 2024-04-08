NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 5.5% Higher

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 255,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 928,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

NextNav Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextNav

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,175.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 883,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,160 and sold 96,002 shares valued at $421,598. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 704,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NextNav by 829.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 537,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 505,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NextNav by 1,697.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 457,711 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 55.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

