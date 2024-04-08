NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 5.5% Higher

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 255,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 928,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 1,857.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 704,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NextNav by 829.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 537,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 505,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NextNav by 1,697.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 457,711 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 55.9% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
