NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. NMI has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $33,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $985,624.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,117 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $33,454.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,624.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NMI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,171,000 after acquiring an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

