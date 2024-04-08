Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.
NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
