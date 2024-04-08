Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after buying an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

