NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 554,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,565,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

