Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,408. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $568.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

