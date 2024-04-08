NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.39

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.39 and last traded at $72.97, with a volume of 859363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

