Nutex Health Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Nutex Health Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $0.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.44. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,749 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,367,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 1,933,344 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

