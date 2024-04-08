Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $67.98. 85,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 388,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

Specifically, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,226,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVL. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 138,524 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,106,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after buying an additional 299,446 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

