Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $897,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.52. 159,697 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

