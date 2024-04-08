NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $868.11 and last traded at $878.20. Approximately 12,002,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 52,435,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $880.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.18.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $806.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,226 shares of company stock valued at $71,759,148. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

