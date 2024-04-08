NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.25. NWTN shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5,326 shares trading hands.
NWTN Trading Down 5.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NWTN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
NWTN Company Profile
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
