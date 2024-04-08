O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 408,764 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. 765,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $66.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.