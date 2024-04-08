O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 116 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $285.37. The company had a trading volume of 74,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,647. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

