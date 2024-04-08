O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 243 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $477.15. 638,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.58 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.88 and a 200 day moving average of $429.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

