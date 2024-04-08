Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $893.28 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $893.28 million and $41.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12533577 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $22,025,111.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

