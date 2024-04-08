Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $226.27

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.27 and last traded at $225.84, with a volume of 37282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.50 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $221.50) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $212.50 to $207.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

