Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.26 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

