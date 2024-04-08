Olstein Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $392.56 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $290.98 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.