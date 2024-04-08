Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,096,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $72.93 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

