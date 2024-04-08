Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $7.45 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,000 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,210,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

