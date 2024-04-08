Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

DGX opened at $131.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

View Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.