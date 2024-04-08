Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $9.49 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries makes up 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,200,000 after purchasing an additional 697,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,821,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,214,000 after buying an additional 251,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $48.18 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

