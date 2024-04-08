Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.71% of The Shyft Group worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $415.39 million, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.67.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $202.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

