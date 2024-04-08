Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 576.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 55,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $48.50 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

