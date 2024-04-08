Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Equifax by 243.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 51,693 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equifax by 23.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.94.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $257.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.73. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.