Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 107,895 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107,895 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

