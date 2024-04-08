Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.0 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

