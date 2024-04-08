Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $411.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.80.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

