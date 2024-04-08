Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

