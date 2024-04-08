Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,292 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.69% of Graham worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 2,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Graham by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.15 million, a PE ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Graham Co. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $34.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Graham Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

