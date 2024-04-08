O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,090.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,084.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $998.68. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $855.88 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

