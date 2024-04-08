Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $169.00 at Citigroup

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $150.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.14.

Owens Corning stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 97.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 101.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 84,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

