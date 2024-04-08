Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,936,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,837,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 257.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

