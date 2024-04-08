Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $335.00

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 5885090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.10 ($0.40).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Pantheon Resources
In other Pantheon Resources news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £205,895.55 ($258,467.93). 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
