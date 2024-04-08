Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,853 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Paramount Global worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,218,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 73,112 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 598,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 5.6 %

PARA traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,236,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,627,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.